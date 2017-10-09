Fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose leaves 1 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose leaves 1 dead

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
I-10 East at Butte La Rose (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development) I-10 East at Butte La Rose (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose early Monday morning.

The victim's name has not been released.

Troopers said all traffic on I-10 East is being diverted onto I-49 North to US 190 East.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Troopers added emergency crews are working to clear the scene.

