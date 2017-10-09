Fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose leaves 1 dead

I-10 East at Butte La Rose (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose early Monday morning.

The victim's name has not been released.

Troopers said all traffic on I-10 East is being diverted onto I-49 North to US 190 East.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Troopers added emergency crews are working to clear the scene.

