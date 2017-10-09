Electrical malfunction sparks fire at popular barber shop, officials say

An electrical fire caused heavy damage to a barber shop early Monday morning, according to investigators.

It happened at Dale’s Krazy Kutz on Winbourne Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it received a call about the fire around 12:45 a.m.

The owner of the well known shop said he's been in business for 26 years.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters found the back of the shop on fire when they arrived at the scene. He added they were able to keep the flames from spreading to other parts of the shop.

Officials said the barber shop had heavy smoke and fire damage. They reported the damage was mostly contained to the inside of the building, but some doors and windows were also damaged.

The owner believes the fire was caused by faulty wires in the back of the building.

He said his family will assess the damage and decide how they want to move forward.

