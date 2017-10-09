Electrical malfunction sparks fire at popular barber shop, officials say

An electrical fire caused heavy damage to a barber shop early Monday morning, according to investigators. It happened at Dale’s Krazy Kutz on Winbourne Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge.More >>
State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, will hold a town hall meeting that focuses on crime. It will be held at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre on Thursday at 6 p.m.More >>
Harb’s Oasis, which has been in business in the Baton Rouge area for more than 35 years, is having a huge retirement sale.More >>
Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose early Monday morning.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 9.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.More >>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.More >>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.More >>
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.More >>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.More >>
In the week since the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead, federal agents have scoured through the thousands of items concertgoers left behind, Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners.More >>
