Electrical malfunction sparks fire at barber shop, officials say

An electrical fire caused heavy damage to a barber shop early Monday morning, according to investigators.

It happened at Dale’s Krazy Kutz on Winbourne Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it received a call about the fire around 12:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters found the back of the shop on fire when they arrived at the scene. He added they were able to keep the flames from spreading to other parts of the shop.

Officials said the barber shop had heavy smoke and fire damage.

