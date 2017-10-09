Electrical malfunction sparks fire at barber shop, officials say

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 9.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 9.More >>
Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose early Monday morning. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose early Monday morning. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
An electrical fire caused heavy damage to a barber shop early Monday morning, according to investigators. It happened at Dale’s Krazy Kutz on Winbourne Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge.More >>
An electrical fire caused heavy damage to a barber shop early Monday morning, according to investigators. It happened at Dale’s Krazy Kutz on Winbourne Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge.More >>
WAFB's Donna Britt received the highest honor from the Susan G. Komen Foundation Sunday.More >>
WAFB's Donna Britt received the highest honor from the Susan G. Komen Foundation Sunday.More >>
If you weren't at the inaugural Flambeau Fest and you're a country and southern rock fan, it looks like you missed out on a good time.More >>
If you weren't at the inaugural Flambeau Fest and you're a country and southern rock fan, it looks like you missed out on a good time.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday from the Eagle Point mobile home community in Covington. They reported her missing at 10 a.m.More >>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday from the Eagle Point mobile home community in Covington. They reported her missing at 10 a.m.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
In the week since the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead, federal agents have scoured through the thousands of items concertgoers left behind, Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners.More >>
In the week since the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead, federal agents have scoured through the thousands of items concertgoers left behind, Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners.More >>
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods SundayMore >>
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods SundayMore >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>