Car dealership wants to give free truck to veteran who helped save lives in Vegas mass shooting

A car dealership in Arizona is searching for the veteran who commandeered a truck in order to transport victims to the hospital during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week.

The dealership, B5 Motors, wants to give the vet a free truck.

Taylor Winston, a veteran of the Marines, reportedly commandeered a truck in order to take victims who had been shot to the hospital. The dealership wants to find Taylor and thank him for his bravery and quick thinking.

On October 1, more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in what's being called the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The incident happened at a music festival in Las Vegas as the shooter took aim from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street.

