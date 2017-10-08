Car dealership wants to give free truck to veteran who helped save lives in Vegas mass shooting

A car dealership in Arizona is searching for the veteran who commandeered a truck in order to transport victims to the hospital during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week.More >>
A car dealership in Arizona is searching for the veteran who commandeered a truck in order to transport victims to the hospital during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is facing charges after attempting to rob someone at gunpoint, however, the would-be victim fought back and shot the suspect with their own weapon.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is facing charges after attempting to rob someone at gunpoint, however, the would-be victim fought back and shot the suspect with their own weapon.More >>
Investigators are working to identify the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing late Friday night.More >>
Investigators are working to identify the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing late Friday night.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police believe intoxication may be involved in a wreck Saturday that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police believe intoxication may be involved in a wreck Saturday that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>