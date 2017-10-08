Suspect shot after robbing victims at gunpoint

A Baton Rouge man is facing charges after attempting to rob someone at gunpoint, however, the would-be victim fought back and shot the suspect with their own weapon.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say on Thursday, October 5 around 2:20 p.m., a man, later identified as Malcolm Williams, 29, approached the two victims in a parking lot and demanded the victims' property while threatening them with a handgun. The victims, in fear for their lives, then gave their cell phones to Williams.

During the robbery, one of the victims pulled out their own handgun and shot Williams in the arm, the report says. Williams then reportedly fled the scene on foot.

During the course of the investigation, officials found a long blood trail following the same path Williams was last seen running. Along this route, a cell phone belonging to one of the victims was found. The cell phone also had blood on it.

Williams arrived at a local hospital a short time later and reportedly told staff members he'd been shot. The victim who reportedly shot Williams was able to identify him in a six-person photographic lineup. Williams is charged with armed robbery.

