LSU Tiger Band says they didn't mean to 'disrespect or interrupt tribute' during game against Florida

LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.

RELATED: LSU upsets Florida on homecoming, 17-16

Between the 3rd and 4th quarters of Saturday's game, many fans in the crowd began singing along to the late Tom Petty's, I Won't Back Down. However, the LSU band started playing at the same time, causing many Florida fans to become upset.

On Sunday, the band posted a statement, saying the plan was for LSU to honor a decades old tradition while Florida did the same. A tribute was supposed to follow their pregame. Then, as LSU finished their pregame tradition early, with ten seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter, they began to play. The Tiger Band says it was not their intention to disrespect anyone or interrupt a tribute to the late Tom Petty.

The full statement can be read below.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.