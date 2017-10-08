Police suspect impairment involved in Port Allen wreck that took life of 25-year-old man

Investigators are working to identify the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing late Friday night.More >>
Investigators are working to identify the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing late Friday night.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police believe intoxication may be involved in a wreck Saturday that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police believe intoxication may be involved in a wreck Saturday that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.More >>
LSU announced the annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff in the afternoon on Saturday and will air on WAFB.More >>
LSU announced the annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff in the afternoon on Saturday and will air on WAFB.More >>
In a statement, the governor of Louisiana notes the state was largely spared major damaged from Hurricane Nate and offered prayers to eastern neighbors. Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards conducted a briefing with selected members of the Unified Command Group (UCG) and the National Weather Service regarding the impacts of Hurricane Nate on Louisiana. Following the briefing, Gov. Edwards released this statement: Hurricane Nate had the potential to wreak havoc on Louisiana, but thankfully...More >>
In a statement, the governor of Louisiana notes the state was largely spared major damaged from Hurricane Nate and offered prayers to eastern neighbors. Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards conducted a briefing with selected members of the Unified Command Group (UCG) and the National Weather Service regarding the impacts of Hurricane Nate on Louisiana. Following the briefing, Gov. Edwards released this statement: Hurricane Nate had the potential to wreak havoc on Louisiana, but thankfully...More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>