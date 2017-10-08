Police suspect impairment involved in Port Allen wreck that took life of 25-year-old man

Troopers with Louisiana State Police believe intoxication may be involved in a wreck Saturday that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, troopers with LSP began investigating a two-vehicle wreck on LA 76 west of LA 1145 in West Baton Rouge Parish. Braddrick Banks, 25, of Port Allen, was killed as a result of the crash.

The initial investigation revealed as Banks was driving west in the eastbound lane of LA 76 in 2001 Toyota Corolla, Ricardo Renteria, 34, was driving east on LA 76 in a 2018 Freightliner. Banks' vehicle then struck the 18-wheeler head-on in the eastbound lane of LA 76.

Banks was not wearing his seat belt and sustained fatal injuries in this crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. Renteria was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Officials suspect Banks was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

