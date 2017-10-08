LSU's 'Gold Game' to air on WAFB - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU's 'Gold Game' to air on WAFB

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU announced the annual "Gold Game" in Tiger Stadium against Auburn will kickoff in the afternoon on Saturday and will air on WAFB.

LSU Football posted on Twitter that kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

This will be the second consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Tigers after facing the Florida Gators at The Swamp last Saturday.

