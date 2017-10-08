LSU's 'Gold Game' to air on WAFB

South Carolina came up with three defensive touchdowns in the second half to help the Gamecocks spoil David Williams' homecoming and beat Arkansas 48-22.More >>
South Carolina came up with three defensive touchdowns in the second half to help the Gamecocks spoil David Williams' homecoming and beat Arkansas 48-22.More >>
Alabama looks to continue rolling this season as the Tide heads to College Station, Texas for an SEC clash with the TAMU Aggies. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Alabama looks to continue rolling this season as the Tide heads to College Station, Texas for an SEC clash with the TAMU Aggies. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>