JTAC plays crucial role during Nate, other hurricanes

As Hurricane Nate makes its presence known along parts of Louisiana’s coast, crews with the National Guard are deployed all across the state.. but one group— known as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers have one of the most crucial tasks during the storm.More >>
As Hurricane Nate makes its presence known along parts of Louisiana’s coast, crews with the National Guard are deployed all across the state.. but one group— known as Joint Terminal Attack Controllers have one of the most crucial tasks during the storm.More >>
Despite canceling one of two performance days due to Hurricane Nate, organizers with Flambeau Fest have announced that all headlining acts will perform on Sunday.More >>
Despite canceling one of two performance days due to Hurricane Nate, organizers with Flambeau Fest have announced that all headlining acts will perform on Sunday.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.More >>
Tangipahoa officials have fully activated the parish’s Emergency Operations Center in anticipation of landfall from Hurricane Nate.More >>
Tangipahoa officials have fully activated the parish’s Emergency Operations Center in anticipation of landfall from Hurricane Nate.More >>
It is not illegal to possess the spiders or scorpions in Massachusetts, so there was no reason for the owner to abandon them secretly. Officials advise turning dangerous animals such as these over to expert handlers.More >>
It is not illegal to possess the spiders or scorpions in Massachusetts, so there was no reason for the owner to abandon them secretly. Officials advise turning dangerous animals such as these over to expert handlers.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>