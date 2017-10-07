Flambeau Fest organizers release updated Sunday schedule

Despite canceling one of two performance days due to Hurricane Nate, organizers with Flambeau Fest have announced that all headlining acts will perform on Sunday.

Originally, Flambeau Fest was scheduled for October 7 and 8, but a decision was made Saturday morning to cancel all scheduled performances for the first of the festival.

Late Saturday evening, organizers released an updated schedule for Sunday’s performances, which included moving Sam Hunt from Saturday night to Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday acts not scheduled to perform Sunday include Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Jessie James Decker, and more.

Parking opens at 10 a.m. Sunday and gates open at noon. Tickets will be available for purchase from the box office.

