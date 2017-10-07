Tangipahoa officials activate EOC in anticipation of Nate landfall

Tangipahoa officials have fully activated the parish’s Emergency Operations Center in anticipation of landfall from Hurricane Nate.

Parish President Robby Miller announced on Saturday that his office has been monitoring the storm in constant contact with representatives of the National Weather Service.

As of 3 p.m., officials anticipate Hurricane Nate to make landfall after dark Saturday night.

“Reports indicate our area can expect to experience the most severe storm effects from just after dark until approximately 2 a.m. Sunday,” Miller said.

Miller is urging residents who live south of LA 22 to take caution. “The forecast calls for a storm surge. We encourage residents who believe they could be in harm’s way to move now and seek higher ground.” At this time, there are no evacuation shelters open in Tangipahoa Parish; however, shelter staff is on standby in case the need arises.

Sandbags are still being distributed. Sandbags are available at the following locations:

TPG Pleasant Ridge Public Works, located at 44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road in Hammond;

TPG Roseland Public Works, located at 63101 Commercial Street in Roseland.

The parish offers 15 sandbags for residential structures and 30 for commercial/businesses.

Miller encourages residents to stay tuned to the National Weather Service and local media. Tangipahoa Parish Government will also post updates on their Tangipahoa.org website and on the parish’s social media pages.

RELATED:?

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.