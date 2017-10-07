Red Cross opens hurricane evacuation centers across region

The American Red Cross in Louisiana is opening hurricane evacuation shelters today in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Nate. As both the path of the storm and location of landfall remain uncertain, please listen to the advice of emergency officials and be prepared to evacuate quickly should the need arise.

An evacuation shelter is different from an emergency shelter in that they typically are only meant to house people for 12-24 hours until the storm moves through. Should it become necessary to keep a shelter open for a longer period of time, some shelters may transition into emergency shelters to accommodate the needs of a community.

The following Red Cross hurricane evacuation centers are as follows:

Tangipahoa Parish

OPEN NOW: Greenville Park* – 111 J.W. Davis Dr., Hammond, LA 70401

*The Greenville Park evacuation shelter has opened in response to the mandatory evacuation of St. Bernard Parish residents outside of the levee system.

Washington Parish

WILL OPEN 5:00PM - Franklinton High School – 1 Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA 70438

WILL OPEN 5:00PM - Elizabeth Sullivan Memorial United Methodist Church – 510 Ave. B, Bougalusa, LA 70427

The Red Cross encourages anyone coming to a Red Cross evacuation shelter to bring personal items for each member of their family:

Prescription and emergency medications

Extra clothing

Pillows, blankets, and other comfort items

Hygiene supplies

Important documents

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula, and toys

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Additional shelter openings may be announced this afternoon.

You can find the latest updates on shelters by visiting redcross.org or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps. The Emergency App also puts real-time information about the storm and hurricane safety steps at your fingertips.

