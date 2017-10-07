Iberville Parish to discuss new law protecting US, state of Louisiana, other official flags

With the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, JCPenney is preparing to hire 600 seasonal employees throughout Louisiana.More >>
Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves will join officials with Southern University on Tuesday to announce a partnership between the restaurant and the university.More >>
Iberville Parish officials are set to discuss a law that would prohibit people from burning or defacing a US flag, possibly resulting in jail time. Iberville Parish City Council members will discuss a city ordinance against flag desecration during Tuesday's meeting.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 17.More >>
As an oil platform on Lake Ponchartrain was engulfed in flames during the late hours of Sunday night, an alert went out to the Baton Rouge General Burn Center. As the region's only certified burn center, it was likely their skills would be needed. By Monday morning, two of the seven victims of the explosion were in their care.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
Bond was set at $100,000 for the man accused of contaminating produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter on Sunday.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
