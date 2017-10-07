Iberville Parish to discuss new law protecting U.S., state flags

Iberville Parish officials are set to discuss a law that would prohibit people from burning or defacing a U.S. flag, possibly resulting in jail time.

Iberville Parish City Council members will discuss a city ordinance against flag desecration.

The ordinance will protect the American flag, the Louisiana state flag, and any official flags of Iberville Parish.

Penalties range from a $1,000 fine to a six-month jail sentence, or both.

There is already a flag desecration ordinance in the federal United States Code of Laws as well as the state of Louisiana Revised Statutes.

Council chairman Matthew Jewell said the ordinance came about after he made a promise to U.S. military veterans in attendance at an event for veteran in the parish. "a bunch of young folks were burning flags at universities."

The ordinance will be discussed at the next city council meeting.

You can watch the issue being discuss during the council meeting on the parish's website, here.

