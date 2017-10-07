Iberville Parish City Council unanimously votes to outlaw desecration of flag

The Iberville Parish City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night on an ordinance to outlaw desecration of the flag.

BREAKING: Iberville Parish unanimously votes to uphold ordinance outlawing flag desecration. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/d6vb07Bx8i — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) October 17, 2017

The ordinance will protect the American flag, the Louisiana state flag, and any official flags of Iberville Parish. Council members say this law will apply to unincorporated parts of the parish.

The chairman of the council says there was no public opposition to the law. Councilman Matthew Jewell says the ordinance will go into effect in 30 days and it will be up to the sheriff's office to enforce the law.

Penalties range from a $1,000 fine to a 6-month jail sentence, or both.

There is already a flag desecration ordinance in the federal United States Code of Laws, as well as the state of Louisiana Revised Statutes.

Council Chairman Matthew Jewell says the ordinance came about after he made a promise to US military veterans in attendance at an event for veterans in the parish.

The ACLU of Louisiana has sent a letter urging the parish council to oppose the ordinance.

During a packed city council meeting on Tuesday, small flags were placed at each of the council members' seats.

Click here to read the letter

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.