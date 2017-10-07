LSU 0, Florida 0 - 1st QTR

The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.

Florida scheduled LSU as their Homecoming opponent earlier this year.

The Tigers will face Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, a one time LSU commitment, for the first time in the Swamp.

The Gators are 3-1 overall and lead the East with a 3-0 conference record.

Wins: Tennessee 26-20, Kentucky 28-27 and Vanderbilt 34-28

Losses: Michigan 33-17

