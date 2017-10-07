LSU upsets Florida on homecoming, 17-16

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.
Florida scheduled LSU as their homecoming opponent earlier this year.
The Tigers will face Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, a one time LSU commitment, for the first time in the Swamp.
The Gators are 3-1 overall and lead the East with a 3-0 conference record.
Wins: Tennessee 26-20, Kentucky 28-27 and Vanderbilt 34-28
Losses: Michigan 33-17
SCORING PLAYS
RELATED
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.