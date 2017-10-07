LSU upsets Florida on homecoming, 17-16

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.

Florida scheduled LSU as their homecoming opponent earlier this year.

The Tigers will face Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, a one time LSU commitment, for the first time in the Swamp.

The Gators are 3-1 overall and lead the East with a 3-0 conference record.

Wins: Tennessee 26-20, Kentucky 28-27 and Vanderbilt 34-28

Losses: Michigan 33-17

SCORING PLAYS

R. Gage run for 30 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) 7-0, 1st QTR

E. Pineiro 25 yd FG GOOD 7-3, 2nd QTR

C. Culp 38 yd FG GOOD 10-3, 2nd QTR

D. Etling pass,to T. Carter for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) 17-3, 3rd QTR

L. Perine run for 2 yds for a TD 17-10, 3rd QTR

L. Perine run for 1 yd for a TD, (E. Pineiro PAT MISSED) 17-16, 3rd QTR

