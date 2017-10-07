Southern 21, Alabama A&M 0 - 3rd Qtr

Southern and Alabama A&M will kickoff Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Nate.

Alabama A&M is 2-3 overall and 2-0 in SWAC play.

Wins: Texas Southern (30-13) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (27-14)

Losses: UAB (38-7), Vanderbilt (42-0) and South Alabama (45-0)

During halftime, the Southern University System was presented with a $4 million check courtesy of TrueBlue.

SCORING PLAYS

Running back Herbert Edwards run for 13 yds for a touchdown, (Cesar Barajas - KICK) - SOUTHERN

Quarterback Austin Howard pass to Danny Johnson for 37 yds for a TD, (Barajas KICK) - SOUTHERN

Edwards run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Barajas KICK)? - SOUTHERN

