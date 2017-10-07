Southern 21, Alabama A&M 0 - 3rd Qtr

Southern and Alabama A&M will kickoff Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Nate.
Alabama A&M is 2-3 overall and 2-0 in SWAC play.
Wins: Texas Southern (30-13) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (27-14)
Losses: UAB (38-7), Vanderbilt (42-0) and South Alabama (45-0)
During halftime, the Southern University System was presented with a $4 million check courtesy of TrueBlue.
