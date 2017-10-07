Driver dies after car bursts into flames following crash on I-10

Investigators are working to identify the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing late Friday night.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 10 p.m. on I-10 eastbound east of LA 22 in Ascension Parish.

The vehicle went off the road for unknown reasons and the car hit a tree. The vehicle then burst into flames with the driver still inside.

The Ascension Parish Coroner's Office is still working to identify the driver.

