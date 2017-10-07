Driver dies after car bursts into flames following crash on I-10 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Driver dies after car bursts into flames following crash on I-10

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Investigators are working to identify the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing late Friday night. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 10 p.m. on I-10 eastbound east of LA 22 in Ascension Parish. 

The vehicle went off the road for unknown reasons and the car hit a tree. The vehicle then burst into flames with the driver still inside. 

The Ascension Parish Coroner's Office is still working to identify the driver. 

