Baton Rouge will not be under curfew as Hurricane Nate approaches

The forecast for Baton Rouge remains to show minimal impacts from Hurricane Nate; however, the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is partially activated.

Baton Rouge will see spotty showers Saturday as Hurricane Nate tracks across the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall late Saturday night in Plaquemines Parish.

Although no major impacts are anticipated, essential personnel for the city of Baton Rouge and first responders are on alert through Sunday evening.

“As the weather situation plays out today and tomorrow, MOHSEP will make adjustments in this activation level and EOC staffing as necessary. There is currently no mandatory curfew for East Baton Rouge Parish.”

The lower portion of the state is on high alert. Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference at noon with the latest details.

