Baton Rouge will not be under curfew as Hurricane Nate approaches

Reported closures due to weather.More >>
The forecast for Baton Rouge remains to show minimal impacts from Hurricane Nate; however, the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is partially activated.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.More >>
Southern University announced Thursday it will be altering its homecoming football game start time due to weather forecasts involving Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Areas of St. Bernard Parish outside the levee protection zone are under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Nate.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
A naked Tucson woman started a kitchen fire while trying to cook a cat, authorities said. She allegedly tried to stab a fire captain who was responding to the blaze.More >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
