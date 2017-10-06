Southern University fans rolling in despite weather threat

While Tropical Storm Nate continues to threaten Louisiana just hours before Southern University's 103-year homecoming celebration, members of the Human Jukebox are still prepping and Jaguar fans are rolling in, rain or shine.

“We had full intentions of coming either way,” said fan, Leroy Holiday.

Southern’s homecoming game was moved up to 1 p.m. in preparation for potential severe weather expected to impact the state this weekend. “The game became secondary and making sure we followed whatever procedures and guidelines we had in place to promote safety on the Southern University campus was on the forefront,” said Chris Jones with Southern University.

Fans rescheduled their plans to come in a little early. "With the weather and everything coming, it does have an impact on us because of all the stuff we were looking forward to, but it doesn't change anything. It doesn't change my attitude or anything that's going on,” said DeShaun Fontenot, another fan.

On the corner of Curtis Street and Scenic Highway, a family is continuing a 5-year tailgating tradition. “We're the hard hitters and we don't care rain, sleet, or snow, whatever happens, we're going to be here. No matter what, we’re dedicated Southern fans,” said Tim McKay, a devoted fan.

The die hard Southern University fans say nothing, not even severe weather can keep them from supporting their Jags. “I just enjoy doing it. I enjoy the people. I'm a people person and I love doing what I do," said Nathan Berry.

