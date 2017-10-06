President Trump approves pre-disaster emergency declaration request from Gov. Edwards

On Friday, October 6, Governor John Bel Edwards' pre-disaster emergency declaration request for 17 parishes in Louisiana was approved by President Donald Trump. The declaration will allow the state to more easily access federal response funds in the event they are needed.

"I appreciate the speed and decisiveness with which President Trump granted our pre-disaster emergency declaration request in anticipation on Tropical Storm Nate making landfall along our coast. This declaration will help us continue the process of preparing for potential severe weather with the support of federal resources at our disposal," said Edwards.

2017 WAFB Hurricane Center

Parishes included in the declaration are as follows:

Assumption

Iberia

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Vermillion

Click here to read the full approval document.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.