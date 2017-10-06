President Trump approves pre-disaster emergency declaration request from Gov. Edwards

On Friday, October 6, Governor John Bel Edwards' pre-disaster emergency declaration request for 17 parishes in Louisiana was approved by President Donald Trump. The declaration will allow the state to more easily access federal response funds in the event they are needed.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.
Six people were arrested for prostitution charges Thursday night in Baton Rouge.
Organizers with a new Louisiana festival say the two-day event will go on as planned as Tropical Storm Nate moves through the Caribbean Sea.
As the Gulf braces for another storm, Louisiana leaders are reflecting on lessons learned from last year's flooding, especially when it comes to helping families.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.
Federal law enforcement officials say they thwarted a plot to carry out terrorist attacks at New York City locations, including concert venues, subway stations and Times Square.
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening over the Caribbean Sea as it swiftly moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico and its projected path shifts to the east.
