Local law officials hosting clinic on criminal history expungement Oct. 7

Local law officials will hold a clinic for residents who are interested in having their criminal histories expunged from the record. The event is being put on by the District Attorney, Public Defender, City Prosecutor and the Clerks of Baton Rouge City and 19th Judicial District Courts.

The one-stop expungement clinic called BREES, Baton Rouge Easy Expungement Screening, will be held Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 8894 Airline Highway, Suite Q, in the Connell’s Village Shopping Center. Attendees will have their criminal histories reviewed by local legal experts to see if they qualify for an expungement. Residents who can make it on October 7 can stop by at the location on the first Saturday of every month.

Law officials want potential attendees to know:

"BREES cannot solve the limitations that exist in the law, but we can explain them. No misdemeanor expungements until five years have passed from completion of your crime, no felony expungements until 10 years have passed from completion of your crime, no domestic violence or sex crimes expungement."

Some attendees may qualify to have all statutory expungement fees waived if their case was never prosecuted or dismissed. Legal officials say the event is an important first step to improve our local court’s responsiveness to those needing expungements to improve their job opportunities.

Exponent services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone not served on Saturday that they appear will be given a priority appointment for a future Saturday.

