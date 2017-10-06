1 man dead after vehicle landed in canal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 man dead after vehicle landed in canal

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: Central Fire Department
CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) -

One man is dead after a single vehicle wreck where the victim's vehicle landed in a canal in Central.

Officials with the Central Fire Department confirm one man died Friday in a wreck at Hubbs Road and Denham Street. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday, October 6. The cause of the wreck is currently unknown.

