Humane Society of La. reminds residents to keep pets, farm animals safe during Nate

Officials with the Humane Society of Louisiana would like to remind all residents in south Louisiana to keep their pets and farm animals safe as Tropical Storm Nate approaches the Gulf Coast. Nate is expected to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall early Sunday morning.

Pet owners who are sheltering in place, are asked to bring their animals inside and make them comfortable during the expected high winds and rain. Pet owners who are evacuating are asked to take their animals with them. Owners of farm animals should evacuate their animals or move them to higher ground.

The Humane Society of Louisiana is currently preparing for the need of multiple shelters and rescues ahead of Nate, including groups in Jefferson, Vermilion, Livingston and Ascension Parishes. The group is also assisting by transporting homeless animals to private rescues and shelters out of harm's way - in New York, New Jersey, and Vermont.

The charity will post updates on Nate at www.humanela.org and will offer assistance to shelter partners/rescues after the storm passes.

