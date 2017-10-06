3 La. men arrested for child pornography; 1 man accused of 155 counts

Three south Louisiana men have been arrested on child pornography charges, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“These arrests were made possible through a partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement leaders,” Landry said in a written statement. “We will continue these collaborative efforts to make our communities safer.”

Arthur Thiel, 42 of Houma, was arrested on 150 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), three counts of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children, two counts of production of sexual abuse images/videos of children, and two counts of molestation of a juvenile. Thiel was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail as a fugitive from Lafourche Parish, following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Billiot, 49 of Morgan City, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), five counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children, and one count of distribution of sexual abuse images/videos of children. He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Probation and Parole, Thibodaux Field Office.

Colby Babin, 27 of Gheens, was arrested on one count of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13). He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Landry condemned the alleged actions of the suspects saying,

“The victimization of children should infuriate all of us and shake us to the core. My office and I will keep doing all we can to bring justice to the despicable who prey upon our state’s most innocent.”



Anyone with any information or concerns of the suspects is asked to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.