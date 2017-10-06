Six arrested in Baton Rouge prostitution sting

Six people were arrested for prostitution charges Thursday night in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested the following people on Thursday, October 5:

Broderick Green, 22 - arrested in the 2800 block of Plank Road

Green was arrested around 5:45 a.m. after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Narcotics Division received numerous complaints of prostitution along Plank Road. The officer reportedly saw Green standing near a car wash at Plank and Scenic dressed as a woman, wearing a long wig, makeup, and a bra. Green then reportedly solicited a sexual encounter for $80 with the undercover officer. Green is charged with prostitution.

Jamie Kelly, 32 - arrested in the 3200 block of Plank Road

Kelly was also arrested around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning while detectives were conducting an undercover operation targeting prostitution. The undercover officer was reportedly flagged down by Kelly, who then approached the passenger side window of the unmarked police vehicle. She then reportedly agreed to a prostitution deal of oral sex for $40. She was then arrested and charged with prostitution. Kelly was arrested for prostitution back in May of 2016 and also has had numerous previous drug charges.

Joseph Mars, 50 - arrested in the 2200 block of Scenic Highway

Mars was arrested as part of the undercover prostitution operation while detectives were working proactive patrol. Mars was arrested just after 5 a.m. after reportedly approaching the undercover officer's vehicle and offering to perform oral sex for $40. Mars was then arrested and read his rights. While being handcuffed, Mars reportedly dropped a small rock of cocaine and paraphernalia use for smoking. Mars pleaded guilty to his second offense of prostitution back on May 27, 2015 and also pleaded guilty to prostitution back in 2001. Mars is charged with third offense prostitution, possession of schedule II narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traciland McKinley, 27 - arrested in the 1900 block of Scenic Highway

McKinley was arrested just after 5 a.m. in the 1900 block of Scenic Highway between Mulberry and Chestnut Streets. McKinley reportedly negotiated a sexual encounter with the undercover officer for $60. McKinley was then arrested and reportedly said she was out on bond and trying to make money. She also reportedly told officers she had a crack pipe on her person, which she then took out of her waistband. McKinley is charged with prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darsha Recotta, 47 - arrested in the 1800 block of Scenic Highway

Recotta was arrested around 6:20 a.m. during the undercover operation. An undercover officer reportedly saw Recotta in the 1800 block of Scenic Highway, where she reportedly negotiated a deal for oral sex for $20. Recotta was then arrested and read her rights. She is charged with prostitution.

Corey Rogers, 30 - arrested in the 2800 block of Plank Road

Rogers was arrested around 5 a.m. in the 2800 block of Plank Road at Osage Street. Rogers was observed by officers standing near the same car wash where Green was arrested wearing a wig and makeup. Rogers reportedly approached the passenger side and was asked by the undercover officer if she was "looking for some company," to which Rogers replied, "sure." Rogers then negotiated a deal for oral sex for $40. Rogers was then arrested for prostitution. Rogers was also found to be in possession of $105 worth of prostitution proceeds. Criminal history shows Rogers was arrested for prostitution and crimes against nature back in 2006. Rogers is charged with second offense prostitution.

