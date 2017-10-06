Baton Rouge to get nearly $600K in federal funding for BikeShare Program

In low-lying parts of Livingston Parish, flood waters from the persistent east wind are slowly dropping, but just to be on the safe side, Fire District #4 has sand on hand for anyone needing sandbags.More >>
Reported closures due to weather.More >>
When LSU takes on Florida University Saturday, a retired librarian from Donaldsonville will be in the national spotlight. Michele Macloud is being recognized for the impact she's had on the life of an up and coming LSU football player.More >>
Three south Louisiana men have been arrested on child pornography charges, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.More >>
Six people were arrested for prostitution charges Thursday night in Baton Rouge.More >>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
A Pine Belt soldier currently serving in Afghanistan paid tribute to a fallen solider in his unit.More >>
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
A Lake Charles woman is accused of starving and killing her dog, according to authorities.More >>
