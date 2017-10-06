Livingston Parish makes preparations ahead of tropical storm

In low-lying parts of Livingston Parish, flood waters from the persistent east wind are slowly d ropping, but just to be on the safe side, Fire District #4 has sand on hand for anyone needing sandbags.

"We typically keep some sand at the stations year round," said Chief James Wasom.

It's why sand is on hand at fire stations 1, 3, 6, and 9 with bags and shovels available as well.

Chief Wasom says they're starting with a certain amount of sand at four different stations across Livingston Parish and can get more if needed. "Right now, we're not getting any calls for sand. There's really nothing going on at this time, but we are prepared," said Wasom.

During last year's August flooding, the fire department only had one high water vehicle. This time though, they have two more, providing them with three high water rescue vehicles if they're needed.

The chief says last year's flooding taught them many lessons, including having enough sand on hand. This time though, he says the parish has backup ready as needed. "This part of Walker is one of the lower sections of town. We've had issues with water for a while," said Jack Summerell, who lives in Walker.

Summerell is referring to Magnolia, Colyell, and Red Oak Drives in the City of Walker. He says his home took on 2.5 feet during the August flood, but that's because his home is raised. He says it was much higher in the street.

This time though, he does not think they will even need any sandbags. "They're talking about a 5 inch rain, 10 inch rain. I don't really think it's going to be necessary," said Summerell.

When it comes to predicting Mother Nature, that's anyone's guess. It's why Livingston Parish officials say they're ready well ahead of time just in case.

Livingston Parish Fire Department has an app you can download to give you alerts on sandbags or any other alerts. Just search "Livingston Fire" in the app store.

