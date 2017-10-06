LSU at Florida: By the Numbers

The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.
Florida scheduled LSU as their Homecoming opponent earlier this year.
The Tigers will face Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, a one time LSU commitment, for the first time in the Swamp.
The Gators are 3-1 overall and lead the East with a 3-0 conference record.
Wins: Tennessee 26-20, Kentucky 28-27 and Vanderbilt 34-28
Losses: Michigan 33-17
Here's a look at the Tigers and Gators, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|FLORIDA
|First Downs
|100
|66
|Rushing Attempts
|199
|143
|Rushing Yards
|964
|583
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.8
|4.1
|Rushing Yards/Game
|192.8
|145.8
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|72-120-3
|66-107-2
|Passing Yards
|1081
|851
|Avg/Pass
|9.0
|7.9
|Passing Yards/Game
|216.2
|212.7
|Total Offense/Game
|2045
|1434
|Points/Game
|27.0
|27.2
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|FLORIDA
|First Downs Allowed
|97
|104
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|630
|564
|Passing Yards Allowed
|921
|669
|Total Yards Allowed
|1551
|1525
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|310.2
|381.3
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Sacks
|15
|11
|Points Allowed/Game
|19.4
|26.0
Gators Top Offensive Players:
Feleipe Franks: 63 passes, 40 completions for 557 yards, 1 interception, and 3 touchdowns
Malik Davis: 43 carries, 319 yards (7.4 avg) and 2 touchdowns
Lamical Perine: 38 carries for 148 yards (3.9 avg) and 3 touchdowns
Tyrie Cleveland: 15 receptions for 326 yards (21.7 avg) and 2 touchdowns
Kadarius Toney: 11 receptions for 107 yards (9.7 avg)
Gators Top Defensive Players:
David Reese: 32 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 0.5 sack and 1 interception
Nick Washington: 25 total tackles
Chauncey Gardner: 20 total tackles, 2 for loss and 2 pass breakups
Jabari Zuniga: 15 total tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks
Cece Jefferson: 14 total tackles, 5.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries
Jachai Polite: 14 total tackles, 4 for loss and 2 sacks
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Television: CBS/WAFB
PREDICTION: LSU 20, Florida 17.
