LSU at Florida: By the Numbers

The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.

Florida scheduled LSU as their Homecoming opponent earlier this year.

The Tigers will face Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, a one time LSU commitment, for the first time in the Swamp.

The Gators are 3-1 overall and lead the East with a 3-0 conference record.

Wins: Tennessee 26-20, Kentucky 28-27 and Vanderbilt 34-28

Losses: Michigan 33-17

Here's a look at the Tigers and Gators, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU FLORIDA First Downs 100 66 Rushing Attempts 199 143 Rushing Yards 964 583 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.8 4.1 Rushing Yards/Game 192.8 145.8 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 72-120-3 66-107-2 Passing Yards 1081 851 Avg/Pass 9.0 7.9 Passing Yards/Game 216.2 212.7 Total Offense/Game 2045 1434 Points/Game 27.0 27.2

DEFENSE LSU FLORIDA First Downs Allowed 97 104 Rushing Yards Allowed 630 564 Passing Yards Allowed 921 669 Total Yards Allowed 1551 1525 Total Yards Allowed/Game 310.2 381.3 Turnovers 6 5 Sacks 15 11 Points Allowed/Game 19.4 26.0

Gators Top Offensive Players:

Feleipe Franks: 63 passes, 40 completions for 557 yards, 1 interception, and 3 touchdowns

Malik Davis: 43 carries, 319 yards (7.4 avg) and 2 touchdowns

Lamical Perine: 38 carries for 148 yards (3.9 avg) and 3 touchdowns

Tyrie Cleveland: 15 receptions for 326 yards (21.7 avg) and 2 touchdowns

Kadarius Toney: 11 receptions for 107 yards (9.7 avg)

Gators Top Defensive Players:

David Reese: 32 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 0.5 sack and 1 interception

Nick Washington: 25 total tackles

Chauncey Gardner: 20 total tackles, 2 for loss and 2 pass breakups

Jabari Zuniga: 15 total tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks

Cece Jefferson: 14 total tackles, 5.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries

Jachai Polite: 14 total tackles, 4 for loss and 2 sacks

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Television : CBS/WAFB

PREDICTION: LSU 20, Florida 17.

