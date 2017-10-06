LSU at Florida: By the Numbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU at Florida: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.

Florida scheduled LSU as their Homecoming opponent earlier this year.

The Tigers will face Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, a one time LSU commitment, for the first time in the Swamp. 

The Gators are 3-1 overall and lead the East with a 3-0 conference record.
Wins: Tennessee 26-20, Kentucky 28-27 and Vanderbilt 34-28
Losses: Michigan 33-17

RELATED STORY: SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

Here's a look at the Tigers and Gators, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU FLORIDA
First Downs 100 66
Rushing Attempts 199 143
Rushing Yards 964 583
Rushing Avg/Carry 4.8 4.1
Rushing Yards/Game 192.8 145.8
Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 72-120-3 66-107-2
Passing Yards 1081 851
Avg/Pass 9.0 7.9
Passing Yards/Game 216.2 212.7
Total Offense/Game 2045 1434
Points/Game 27.0 27.2

DEFENSE LSU FLORIDA
First Downs Allowed 97 104
Rushing Yards Allowed 630 564
Passing Yards Allowed 921 669
Total Yards Allowed 1551 1525
Total Yards Allowed/Game 310.2 381.3
Turnovers 6 5
Sacks 15 11
Points Allowed/Game 19.4 26.0

Gators Top Offensive Players:
Feleipe Franks: 63 passes, 40 completions for 557 yards, 1 interception, and 3 touchdowns  
Malik Davis: 43 carries, 319 yards (7.4 avg) and 2 touchdowns 
Lamical Perine: 38 carries for 148 yards (3.9 avg) and 3 touchdowns 
Tyrie Cleveland: 15 receptions for 326 yards (21.7 avg) and 2 touchdowns 
Kadarius Toney: 11 receptions for 107 yards (9.7 avg)     

Gators Top Defensive Players:
David Reese: 32 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 0.5 sack and 1 interception 
Nick Washington: 25 total tackles 
Chauncey Gardner: 20 total tackles, 2 for loss and 2 pass breakups
Jabari Zuniga: 15 total tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks 
Cece Jefferson: 14 total tackles, 5.0 for loss, 2.5 sacks and 4 quarterback hurries  
Jachai Polite: 14 total tackles, 4 for loss and 2 sacks

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Television: CBS/WAFB

PREDICTION: LSU 20, Florida 17.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly