YOUR TURN: Thanksgiving Shopping

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Laurie Girouard. She’s one of dozens of people who reacted on our Facebook page this week to the story about businesses that have made a commitment to remain closed this Thanksgiving.

They’re bucking the trend of stores that are starting their Black Friday sales Thanksgiving night or even earlier. Girouard thinks the stores should stay closed. In her words:

The Black Friday sales can wait till Friday. Let's celebrate Thanksgiving as it should be celebrated, giving thanks and with family. A few years back, I cooked a huge Thanksgiving feast and invited my family. All they did was look at ads, and plan their shopping trip which started shortly after lunch. Suffice to say, I no longer cook for Thanksgiving. Most importantly, let's think of all the people who don't have a choice and have to work because these shoppers can't wait one more day.

