Southern vs Alabama A&M: By the Numbers

Southern and Alabama A&M will kickoff Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Nate.
RELATED STORY: Southern University schedule of events for Homecoming week
Alabama A&M is 2-3 overall and 2-0 in SWAC play.
Wins: Texas Southern (30-13) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (27-14)
Losses: UAB (38-7), Vanderbilt (42-0) and South Alabama (45-0)
Here's a look at the Jags and Bulldogs, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|A&M
|First Downs
|73
|74
|Rushing Attempts
|172
|153
|Rushing Yards
|679
|429
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|3.9
|2.8
|Rushing Yards/Game
|135.8
|85.8
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|76-155-7
|89-161-7
|Passing Yards
|718
|919
|Avg/Pass
|4.6
|5.7
|Passing Yards/Game
|143.6
|183.8
|Total Offense/Game
|279.4
|269.6
|Points/Game
|18.6
|12.8
|DEFENSE
|SU
|A&M
|First Downs Allowed
|99
|86
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1119
|804
|Passing Yards Allowed
|921
|855
|Total Yards Allowed
|2040
|1659
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|408.0
|331.8
|Turnovers
|13
|7
|Sacks
|9
|11
|Points Allowed/Game
|33.2
|30.4
Bulldogs Top Offensive Players:
Aqeel Glass: 71 of 128 passing for 817 yards and three touchdowns.
Trevon Walters: 43 carries for 156 yards (3.2 avg) and 2 touchdowns
Joseph Baurke: 39 carries for 129 yards (3.3 avg)
Octayvious Miles: 10 carries for 79 yards (7.9 avg), 19 receptions for 273 yards (13.8 avg) and 1 touchdown
Rod Randolph: 11 receptions for 134 yards (12.2 avg) and 1 touchdown
Bulldogs Top Defensive Players:
Yurik Bethune: 24 total tackles, 5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry
Vernon Moland: 16 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception
Kenneth Davis: 34 total tackles, 3.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks
Harvey Harris: 30 total tackles, 1 for loss
Devonte King: 12 total tackles, 1 for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups and 4 passes defensed
Kickoff:
**1 p.m. A.W. Mumford Stadium**
PREDICTION: Southern 27, Alabama A&M 21.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.