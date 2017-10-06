Southern vs Alabama A&M: By the Numbers

Southern and Alabama A&M will kickoff Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to Tropical Storm Nate.

RELATED STORY: Southern University schedule of events for Homecoming week

Alabama A&M is 2-3 overall and 2-0 in SWAC play.

Wins: Texas Southern (30-13) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (27-14)

Losses: UAB (38-7), Vanderbilt (42-0) and South Alabama (45-0)

Here's a look at the Jags and Bulldogs, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU A&M First Downs 73 74 Rushing Attempts 172 153 Rushing Yards 679 429 Rushing Avg/Carry 3.9 2.8 Rushing Yards/Game 135.8 85.8 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 76-155-7 89-161-7 Passing Yards 718 919 Avg/Pass 4.6 5.7 Passing Yards/Game 143.6 183.8 Total Offense/Game 279.4 269.6 Points/Game 18.6 12.8

DEFENSE SU A&M First Downs Allowed 99 86 Rushing Yards Allowed 1119 804 Passing Yards Allowed 921 855 Total Yards Allowed 2040 1659 Total Yards Allowed/Game 408.0 331.8 Turnovers 13 7 Sacks 9 11 Points Allowed/Game 33.2 30.4

Bulldogs Top Offensive Players:

Aqeel Glass: 71 of 128 passing for 817 yards and three touchdowns.

Trevon Walters: 43 carries for 156 yards (3.2 avg) and 2 touchdowns

Joseph Baurke: 39 carries for 129 yards (3.3 avg)

Octayvious Miles: 10 carries for 79 yards (7.9 avg), 19 receptions for 273 yards (13.8 avg) and 1 touchdown

Rod Randolph: 11 receptions for 134 yards (12.2 avg) and 1 touchdown

Bulldogs Top Defensive Players:

Yurik Bethune: 24 total tackles, 5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry

Vernon Moland: 16 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception

Kenneth Davis: 34 total tackles, 3.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks

Harvey Harris: 30 total tackles, 1 for loss

Devonte King: 12 total tackles, 1 for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups and 4 passes defensed

Kickoff:

**1 p.m. A.W. Mumford Stadium**

PREDICTION: Southern 27, Alabama A&M 21.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.