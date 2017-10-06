Man who climbed out window to escape house fire rushed to hospital in critical condition, according to officials

Emergency crews responded to a house fire Friday morning in which one person was found badly injured in the backyard of the home.

It happened on Harry Drive near Wooddale Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Firefighters said he had climbed through a window to escape the flames.

Firemen are searching the home for other possible victims.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and State Fire Marshal's Office are also on the scene.

