Man who climbed out window to escape house fire rushed to hospital in critical condition, according to officials

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a house fire Friday morning in which one person was found badly injured in the backyard of the home. It happened on Harry Drive near Wooddale Boulevard in Baton Rouge.More >>
Reported closures due to weather.More >>
Organizers with a new Louisiana festival said the two-day event will go on as planned, for now, as Tropical Storm Nate moves through the Caribbean Sea. They said they are monitoring the situation and will make a decision Friday.More >>
A Lafayette police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Friday. There will be a city-wide funeral procession for Cpl. Michael Middlebrook at noon.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
