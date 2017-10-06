Man who climbed out window to escape house fire rushed to hospital in critical condition

Emergency crews responded to a house fire Friday morning in which one person was found badly injured in the backyard of the home.

It happened on Harry Drive near Wooddale Boulevard in Baton Rouge around 8:15 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Firefighters say he climbed through a window to escape the flames. They added his injuries were so bad that he couldn't tell them what happened. The man received cuts from the glass in the window and suffered from smoke inhalation.

Firemen searched the home for other possible victims, but later reported the man found in the yard was the only person home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and is under investigation. The home received heavy fire and smoke damage.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and State Fire Marshal's Office are also on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.