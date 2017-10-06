Slain Lafayette police officer to be laid to rest

A Lafayette police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Friday.

There will be a city-wide funeral procession for Cpl. Michael Middlebrook at noon.

The service will start at Our Savior's Church on East Broussard Road, before making its way through the heart of the city, ending at the Delhomme Funeral Home.

All are encouraged to line the streets to pay their respects to Middlebrook, who was shot and killed when he responded to a call at a convenience store Sunday.

RELATED: Suspect identified in shooting death of Lafayette police officer

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.