One in critical condition after motorcycle wreck

The heavily traveled Claycut Bridge was closed by the City of Baton Rouge in July of 2016 for construction. Fast forward a year and a few months, and it’s still closed.More >>
The heavily traveled Claycut Bridge was closed by the City of Baton Rouge in July of 2016 for construction. Fast forward a year and a few months, and it’s still closed.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday evening, Tropical Storm Nate is still over eastern Honduras and is expected to move over the Caribbean Sea Thursday night.More >>
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports as of Thursday evening, Tropical Storm Nate is still over eastern Honduras and is expected to move over the Caribbean Sea Thursday night.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces the temporary closure of Elmer's Island, located on the southwestern tip of Jefferson Parish beginning October 6 at noon.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces the temporary closure of Elmer's Island, located on the southwestern tip of Jefferson Parish beginning October 6 at noon.More >>
A week after Baton Rouge hit a new high mark with five shootings in just two hours, law enforcement leaders announced a new initiative Thursday aimed at cracking down on crime.More >>
A week after Baton Rouge hit a new high mark with five shootings in just two hours, law enforcement leaders announced a new initiative Thursday aimed at cracking down on crime.More >>
Children at the Math, Science, and Arts Academy in St. Gabriel are probably used to "out of the box" learning, but now, they even have learning "on the wall."More >>
Children at the Math, Science, and Arts Academy in St. Gabriel are probably used to "out of the box" learning, but now, they even have learning "on the wall."More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to a Tallassee wife and mother who died during childbirth.More >>
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to say their final goodbyes to a Tallassee wife and mother who died during childbirth.More >>