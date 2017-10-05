One in critical condition after motorcycle wreck - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One in critical condition after motorcycle wreck

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck involving a motorcycle Thursday evening.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 p.m. on 39th Street near North Street. How the wreck happened is currently unknown.

Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. We will update this story when we know more.

