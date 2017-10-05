Motorcyclist dies after crashing into vehicle that turned in front of him, officials say

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into an SUV that turned in front of him Thursday evening, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Jerome Kinchen, 31. Officials reported the crash happened on North Street near 39th Street just after 5 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Kinchen was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle when a 2012 Toyota Sequoia turned in front of him. He added Kinchen slammed into the passenger side door of the vehicle.

Officials reported Kinchen was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

According to McKneely, the crash is still being investigated.

