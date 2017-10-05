Remembering LSU's triumphant 1997 upset of Florida

One of the most magical nights in the history of LSU football happened on October 11, 1997, when the Tigers shocked the number one ranked Florida Gators 28-21 before a raucous crowd of 80,677 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers were more than a two-touchdown underdog in the game, as Steve Spurrier’s Gators rolled into Death Valley on a 25-game SEC winning streak. After the incredible victory, Tiger fans streamed out of the stands and tore down the goal posts and celebrated the historic triumph long into the night.

On the 20th anniversary of this epic contest, LSU Tigers Herb Tyler, Cedric Donaldson, Kevin Faulk, Tommy Banks and Rohan Davey recall their memories of that historic win in this WAFB-TV special. Tiger Stadium public address announcer Dan Borne also shares his thoughts as well, in a true treat to LSU football fans.

