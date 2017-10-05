Southern alters homecoming game schedule ahead of TS Nate; parade canceled

Southern University announced Thursday it will be altering its homecoming football game start time due to weather forecasts involving Tropical Storm Nate.

Kickoff for Saturday's game against Alabama A&M has been moved up to 1 p.m. The game will still be played at AW Mumford Stadium. However, the annual homecoming parade and party have been postponed until further notice.

"Our policy is to err on the side of caution for situations that involve the safety and well-being of our students, fans, and alumni. With the weather projections surrounding Tropical Storm Nate, we felt it was in the best interest of the Southern University community to move the start time up to allow everyone safe passage home," said SU athletics director, Roman Banks.

SU has also postponed Sunday's Southwestern Athletic Conference home soccer match against Alcorn State and home SWAC volleyball match against Grambling State. Both games will be postponed until a possible makeup date can be determined.

