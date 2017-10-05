Southern alters homecoming game schedule ahead of TS Nate; parade canceled

One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck involving a motorcycle Thursday evening.More >>
Southern University announced Thursday it will be altering its homecoming football game start time due to weather forecasts involving Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
As Tropical Storm Nate moves closer to the gulf coast, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, known as the EOC.More >>
Reported closures due to weather.More >>
Authorities in Ascension Parish say there is no evidence of foul play in Monday’s death of a 3-month-old infant at an unlicensed daycare center in Prairieville.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
After meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in longtime CEO James Elrod, the Willis-Knighton Health System Board of Trustees has announced a decision to continue operating the hospital system under his leadership.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
