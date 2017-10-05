Several Southern University homecoming events postponed, rescheduled ahead of Hurricane Nate

Southern University announced Thursday it will be altering its homecoming football game start time due to weather forecasts involving Tropical Storm Nate.

Kickoff for Saturday's game against Alabama A&M has been moved up to 1 p.m. The game will still be played at AW Mumford Stadium.

The homecoming party has been postponed until further notice. The parade however, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 4. All entries unable to participate on this day will be issued a refund for the entry fee only. All questions regarding participation in the parade should be emailed to studentaffairs@subr.edu.

Tailgating lots will opened at 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 ahead of the rescheduled game. Tickets can be purchased at the AW Mumford Stadium ticket booth only. The FG Clark Activity Center ticket office will not be open.

Fans can purchase tickets from 9 a.m. until the start of the third quarter of the game.

The start time for the SU System Foundation’s dedication ceremony for the Irving and Darlene Matthews Plaza at the eastside entrance to A.W. Mumford Stadium has been moved up to 8:30 a.m.



The SU Alumni Federation’s Praise and Jazz Brunch scheduled for Sunday, October 8 in Baton Rouge, has been cancelled.

The university says safe housing and arrangements will be made for all students and residents on the Baton Rouge and New Orleans campuses.

"Our policy is to err on the side of caution for situations that involve the safety and well-being of our students, fans, and alumni. With the weather projections surrounding Tropical Storm Nate, we felt it was in the best interest of the Southern University community to move the start time up to allow everyone safe passage home," said SU athletics director, Roman Banks.

SU has also postponed Sunday's Southwestern Athletic Conference home soccer match against Alcorn State and home SWAC volleyball match against Grambling State. Both games will be postponed until a possible makeup date can be determined.

The University encourages everyone to take all safety precautions available when leaving and entering campus. Students who will be remaining on campus are urged not to venture outside during inclement weather.

Updates and announcements regarding any developments related to weather conditions will be provided via e-mail, on their website (www.sus.edu), and on WAFB.com.

