Spicy 'Tail Gater' Meatball Po-Boy

Air date: October 5, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 35–45 Meatballs

Comment:

Most of us love hot and spicy food! Although this recipe might look a lot like your last chafing dish of Swedish meatballs, you’d better step back and think again. Once the meatballs are made and cooked thoroughly, you may wish to consider what sauce or gravy options you desire other than spicy barbecue sauce. Savory, brown gravy over these meatballs will allow for a perfect slider or po’boy. You could also use a rich tomato sauce to serve them over pasta. Any way you serve them, gator meat is perfect tiger bait!!

Ingredients:

1 pound ground alligator

1 pound ground pork

½ pound ground chuck

6 eggs, beaten

½ cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

½ cup minced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

¼ cup chopped basil

1¾ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

? tsp red pepper flakes

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup butter

1 cup ketchup

1 cup barbecue sauce

2 tbsps brown sugar

1 tbsp Louisiana cane syrup

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp Creole mustard

dash Worcestershire sauce

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, combine alligator, pork and beef. Using your fingers, blend meat well. Add eggs, onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, basil, bread crumbs and cheese. Continue to blend then season to taste with salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and red pepper flakes. Fry a small patty of meat mixture in 1 tablespoon olive oil to test seasoning. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Roll meatballs to desired size. NOTE: I suggest that the meatballs should be rolled slightly smaller than a golf ball. Set aside. In a 14-inch sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat.

Add meatballs and brown on all sides. Remove meatballs from pan and set aside. In the same pan, whisk together ketchup, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, cane syrup and vinegar over medium-high heat. Add mustard, Worcestershire and hot sauce then season to taste with salt. Continue to whisk until ingredients begin to simmer. Place browned meatballs into sauce, reduce heat to simmer and cook 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Check for doneness at this time. Sprinkle with fresh parsley. Transfer to serving dish and serve hot.