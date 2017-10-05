Deputies: No evidence of foul play in infant death at Prairieville daycare

Authorities in Ascension Parish say preliminary information indicates there is no evidence of foul play in Monday’s death of a 3-month-old infant at an unlicensed daycare center in Prairieville.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says “this is not a final determination and a more definitive conclusion will come once post-mortem lab examinations results are provided.”

The daycare, Momme Child Care, was shut down by sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. Deputies and representatives from the state Department of Education met with Camey Raven, the owner of the daycare, regarding the operation of an unlicensed daycare center.

