Coach O addresses Tigers matchup with the Gators after Thursday's practice

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference live when it begins

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media Thursday after football practice.

Coach O and the Tigers are finishing up preparations for Saturday's SEC battle against the Florida Gators.

Orgeron will update the team's injuries and may say who will and will not play in Gainesville.

Florida is 3-1 on the season and winners of three straight SEC matchups.

The Tigers will face Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks, a one time LSU commitment, for the first time in the Swamp.

Kickoff between LSU and Florida is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and will air on WAFB.

