Nicholls State, Northwestern State kickoff moved due to Tropical Storm Nate

Nicholls State has moved the kickoff time against Northwestern State on Saturday to 11 a.m. due to the projected track of Tropical Storm Nate.

The game between the Colonels and Demons was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s volleyball match against Abilene Christian has been moved to Friday at 7 p.m and the start of Friday's soccer match with McNeese remains at 4 p.m.

