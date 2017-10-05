LDWF to Close Elmer’s Island Due to Tropical Storm Nate on Frida - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LDWF to Close Elmer’s Island Due to Tropical Storm Nate on Friday October 6 at Noon

Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

October 5 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces the temporary closure of Elmer's Island, located on the southwestern tip of Jefferson Parish beginning October 6th at noon.

As a precautionary measure due to the projected path of Tropical Storm Nate and anticipated impacts from this storm, Elmer's Island will remain closed until further notice.

Powered by Frankly