Baton Rouge injury lawyer offering free Lyft rides for LSU vs. Auburn game

Dudley DeBosier, the official injury lawyer of LSU Athletics, is teaming up with Lyft to offer free rides home for fans after the LSU vs. Auburn game.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 14. To get a free, safe ride home, fans need to pre-register for their Lyft promo code online here. The designated pickup location will be Lot 407 at the corner of Skip Bertram Drive and River Road.

"We have given free rides for other big events in Baton Rouge and we saw the amount of DUIs decrease significantly. We are going to offer free cab rides home for this big game and are hopeful that it will make Baton Rouge streets a little safer after the game," said Chad Dudley, managing partner of Dudley DeBosier.

