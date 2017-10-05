SLU moves kickoff to 10 a.m.; Homecoming festivities moved to a later date

With Tropical Storm Nate's projected track in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeastern Louisiana has moved Saturday's kickoff with Incarnate Word to 10 a.m.

All Homecoming festivities, including tailgating, associated with Saturday’s game have been postponed and will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tulane and Nicholls State have also changed their kickoff times on Saturday due to Tropical Storm Nate.

