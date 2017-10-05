WATCH LIVE: GOHSEP activates Emergency Operations Center

Viewing on a mobile device? Click here to watch the live press conference at 4 p.m.

As Tropical Storm Nate moves closer to the gulf coast, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, known as the EOC.

Governor John Bel Edwards and other state officials are expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss preparations for the storm. The National Weather Service (NWS) says Tropical Storm Nate could strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early Sunday.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Nate advisory shows no change in strength, no 'significant' changes to forecast track

The EOC will begin operating at its highest activation level, Level 1, at 6 a.m. on Friday. All state agencies, support organizations, and FEMA join in the response. GOHSEP will hold conference calls with parishes that will be potentially impacted by the storm through Thursday.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring the situation and working with GOHSEP officials. Mayor Broome has directed city-parish crews to start storm preparations by clearing drainage and removing debris around the parish.Crews are also readying operations for sand and sandbag deployment should that become necessary.

GOHSEP director, Jim Waskom, issued a warning for residents to be prepared and take the storm seriously:

“High water is already a problem in many southeast Louisiana parishes,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “High tides and easterly winds in recent days are impacting some areas ahead of the storm. Those conditions may worsen over the weekend. Our window to prepare for Nate is closing quickly. Finalize your emergency plans. Check your emergency supplies. Be aware of potential road problems. Monitor your local media and the National Weather Service for emergency notifications. Some evacuation orders are already being issued at the local level. If you require special transportation or medical needs, check with your emergency managers for assistance.”

FEMA officials advise residents who are still living in Mobile Housing Units (MHU) or other temporary housing options due to the 2016 floods to move to a sturdier shelter in the event of a hurricane, tornado, or flood.

All residents should heed evacuation orders and monitor road conditions. Officials also advise residents to keep cell phones charged and near them during the threat of a hurricane in order to receive potential emergency messages.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.