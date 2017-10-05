GOHSEP activates Emergency Operations Center; Gov. urges residents to be prepared

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a wreck involving a motorcycle Thursday evening.More >>
Southern University announced Thursday it will be altering its homecoming football game start time due to weather forecasts involving Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
As Tropical Storm Nate moves closer to the gulf coast, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, known as the EOC.More >>
Reported closures due to weather.More >>
Authorities in Ascension Parish say there is no evidence of foul play in Monday’s death of a 3-month-old infant at an unlicensed daycare center in Prairieville.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
The Harvest Moon is the title given to the full Moon nearest to the autumnal equinox or the start of fall.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
After meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in longtime CEO James Elrod, the Willis-Knighton Health System Board of Trustees has announced a decision to continue operating the hospital system under his leadership.More >>
The mother says she believes in parents having the choice to make the right decision for their child, based on the parent’s knowledge of vaccines and the child.More >>
