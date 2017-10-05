Elementary student found with unloaded gun in backpack arrested

An elementary student was arrested Thursday for being in possession of an unloaded gun.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office School Drug Task Force responded to La Belle Aire Elementary, located at 12255 Tams Dr., around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. They reportedly found a gun in a 5th grade student's possession.

The principal of the school says she got reports of an 11-year-old student playing with a gun and a lighter before school off campus. The principal also says when the female student arrived at school with her mother, she was searched, and an unloaded .40 caliber handgun was found in her backpack. The principal confiscated the weapon and alert the task force.

The child was then transported to the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center, where she was charged with illegal carrying of a firearm on school property and firearm-free zone.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should notify a school administrator, call EBRSO at 225-389-5000, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Students can also text information CS225 with their message to 274637.

